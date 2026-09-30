Theoretical driving test on traffic rules can be taken in English – interior minister

Starting today, the theoretical exam on knowledge of traffic rules can be taken in English – the Ministry of Internal Affairs' service centers are expanding opportunities for prospective drivers, Ukrainian Interior Minister Ivan Vyhivsky said.

"Foreigners and stateless persons legally residing in Ukraine may choose the language in which they wish to take the exam – Ukrainian or English," he said on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to the minister, the translation of the test questions fully complies with the current Traffic Rules.

"All other conditions for taking the theory exam remain unchanged: 20 questions, 20 minutes to complete the test, and a limit of no more than two mistakes," the interior minister said.

He reminded that you can register for the theory exam online via E-registration, through a mobile app (App Store or Google Play), or offline at a self-service terminal located at a selected Ministry of Internal Affairs service center.