Ukraine, Norway discuss strengthening air defence amid Russian attacks, need for F-16, MANPADS ammunition

During a phone call with Norwegian Defense Minister Tore Sandvik, Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara briefed him on the consequences of Russian strikes on civilianin Ukrainian cities and outlined Ukraine's urgent needs to strengthen its air defense, particularly regarding ammunition for F-16s and man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS).

Khmara told Sandvik about the consequences of the strikes Russia has carried out in recent weeks against civilian targets in Ukrainian cities, particularly in Kyiv.

"Ballistic missiles and jet-powered drones are the main challenges to air defense. Ukraine is developing its own capabilities to counter these threats. We have already achieved results in shooting down jet-powered UAVs. At the same time, our country is counting on continued support from our partners," the press service of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said on its Telegram channel citing the minister.

During the conversation, the Ukrainian side presented a specific list of urgent needs required to strengthen the defense of Ukraine's airspace. In particular, this includes ammunition for F-16s and man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS).

Khmara thanked Norway for its steady, consistent, and substantial support for Ukraine.

According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, Norway allocates approximately 1.3% of its GDP – amounting to about $7 billion – to aid Ukraine each year.