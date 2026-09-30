Shmyhal, Houston discuss how US expertise, investments can help transform Ukraine's power grid

U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Paul Houston and First Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Denys Shmyhal discussed the state of Ukraine's energy infrastructure, the protection of energy facilities during the winter, and the possibility of U.S. investment in the sector.

"The stability of Ukraine's energy infrastructure is critical for the upcoming winter, for the economy, and for Ukraine's reconstruction. Minister Shmyhal and I discussed plans for securing Ukraine's energy needs and protecting energy sites this winter," Houston said on X social media platform on Wednesday.

He also said the parties explored how "U.S. expertise and investment can help transform Ukraine's grid, ensuring energy security while unlocking its full potential as a key energy provider to Europe."