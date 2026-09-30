Occupiers use KRSN warheads on jet-powered UAVs for first time, enabling attacks on power grids – presidential adviser

An adviser to the President of Ukraine Serhiy "Flash" Beskrestnov said that during an airstrike on Wednesday, Russian occupiers used a jet-powered drone carrying a special warhead fitted with a cumulative cutting charge (KRSN) during an airstrike on Wednesday and suggested that they would now target power grids – for which such warheads were designed.

"Bad news. Today, the enemy used a special warhead fitted with a cumulative cutting charge (KRSN) on a jet-powered UAV for the first time. This warhead was created specifically to destroy high-voltage pylons and steel bridge structures," Beskrestnov said on Facebook on Wednesday.

According to him, the KRSN consists of a 40-kilogram main warhead and four strike modules. "I believe the enemy plans to attack critical high-voltage power lines," Beskrestnov added.