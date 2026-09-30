Head of Kherson Regional Military Administration calls on Russia to end ‘circus’ in Oleshky, open humanitarian corridors

Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, detailed a Russian information campaign against Ukraine amidst the humanitarian crisis in Oleshky and appealed to Russians: "Russians, put an end to this circus; if you want to help, open humanitarian corridors for evacuation and food delivery."

"Following our operation to deliver food to Oleshky, the Russians plan to launch a massive information campaign against Ukraine. Intelligence has intercepted communications revealing orders given to commanders of the Russian occupation units blockading Oleshky to film propaganda videos," Prokudin said in a video address posted on the Regional Military Administration's Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to him, the Russians plan to use the city's civilian residents in this "movie."

"They will be forced to praise the occupiers who destroyed their city and to shift the blame for Russian crimes onto Ukrainian military personnel. This is not merely propaganda, but a continuation of an imperial tradition that dates back to the time of Ivan the Terrible, persisted through Stalinist totalitarianism, and manifests itself today in the actions of modern Russia," Prokudin noted.

"The logic remains unchanged. It is not enough for them to subjugate a person; they need to break their will and force them to praise their executioner. And today, we see this happening in Oleshky. The Russians first destroy the town, leaving people without food or water, and then force them to thank the occupiers on camera. Centuries and dictators may change, but the methods of imperial humiliation remain the same," he added.

Prokudin then addressed the Russians (speaking in Russian): "Russians, put an end to this circus. If you truly want to help people—something I personally strongly doubt—what is needed are humanitarian corridors for evacuation and food delivery. A packet of pasta handed out on camera is hardly going to help anyone. While you engage in this nonsense and refuse agreements to save lives, civilians in Oleshky are dying."

At the same time, Prokudin stated that the Ukrainian side would continue to make every possible effort to assist the residents of Oleshky.

As previously reported, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that, according to Ukrainian intelligence, Russia is preparing to stage dozens of propaganda videos in temporarily occupied Oleshky, forcing local residents to speak on camera about their "happy" lives and their gratitude toward the occupiers.

"According to our intelligence, Russia is preparing to stage dozens of videos in occupied Oleshky. Local residents will be forced to say on camera that they are happy, well-fed, and grateful to the Russian occupiers. There is no limit to Russian cynicism. First, the occupiers seize the town, cut off escape routes for civilians, and block humanitarian aid. Then, they force local residents to appear in staged propaganda videos," Sybiha wrote on X.

The minister described this as another step in Russia's "weeks-long, vile propaganda campaign," which denies any problems in Oleshky and claims there is no humanitarian catastrophe there.

The Foreign Ministry called on international partners to "act now and demand immediate humanitarian access to put an end to this tragedy."