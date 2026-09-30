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Emergency power cuts introduced in Kyiv, 3 regions

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Emergency power cuts introduced in Kyiv, 3 regions
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/minenergoUkraine

Following numerous enemy attacks on energy infrastructure in Kyiv and the Kyiv, Chernihiv and Zhytomyr regions, emergency power cuts have been introduced, the Energy Ministry said on Wednesday.

“Emergency restoration work is underway. Energy workers are working to restore stable power supply as soon as possible,” the ministry said.

The restrictions will be lifted as soon as the situation in the energy system stabilizes.

The ministry advised consumers to follow the latest information on power outages via the official resources of their distribution system operator.

#regions #power #energy #outages
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