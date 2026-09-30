SkyFall's P1-SUN JetKiller interceptor destroys Russian Geran-5 jet-powered drone – company

The P1-SUN JetKiller interceptor produced by Ukrainian technology and defence company SkyFall has destroyed a Russian Geran-5 jet-powered drone.

Operators of the Lasar's Group unmanned systems unit of the National Guard of Ukraine hit the target, SkyFall told Interfax-Ukraine.

“During the combat operation, the crew also used the SkyFall remote control system. It makes it possible to remotely control the interceptor from anywhere in the world,” the company said.

The company provided the agency with video of the engagement.

SkyFall's key products include the Vampire heavy bomber, Shrike FPV drones and the P1-SUN interceptor.