Zaluzhny believes EU countries currently unable to reach consensus among themselves

Valeriy Zaluzhny, Ukraine's Ambassador to the United Kingdom and former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (2021–2024), is convinced that the future of the European Union will depend on the decision to end the war in Ukraine and establish new rules, yet the 27 member states are currently unable to reach an agreement among themselves.

"This war is not just about Ukraine; it is about the security of all of Europe and the entire world. Is the EU capable today of responding to all the challenges facing the Union? It is difficult to say, as the experience of recent years shows that the 27 countries are unable to reach an agreement among themselves even though they ought to act as a unified mechanism," Zaluzhny wrote on Facebook on Wednesday following a discussion with representatives of Zaporizhia National University.

He emphasized that a terrible war is ongoing in Europe, "and the question is whether the European Union is capable not only of stopping it but also of building an effective security system that meets modern challenges," the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) said.

"That is why I voiced my opinion regarding the JEF because within that organization, countries are ready to ensure security. And Ukraine's experience in this context is crucial; no one else in Europe possesses such experience. Therefore, the future of the European Union will depend on a global decision to end the war in Ukraine and establish new rules for Europe," Zaluzhny stressed.