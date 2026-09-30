Vasyl Khmelnytsky puts plans for construction of three plants at Bila Tserkva industrial park on hold

Founder of Bila Tserkva industrial park Vasyl Khmelnytsky has announced that plans to build three plants at the industrial park have been put on hold due to high risks.

“I know that fortune often favors the bold. But today I went to Bila Tserkva and made a decision: not to start construction of three new plants for now. To complete what we have already started, and put our large-scale plans on pause. The risks are too high now, both for business and for people. I am ready to take responsibility for the business, although, to be honest, I am already at the limit. But I am not ready to expose people to a risk I cannot control,” he said on social media.

Such decisions are difficult, Khmelnytsky said, but an entrepreneur's responsibility also means knowing when to stop.

“I don't like the phrase ‘until better times.’ So I will put it more specifically: we will return to these plans when the risks become smaller. Our task now is to complete what we have started, preserve the team and the ability to move forward,” he said.

The projects of Khmelnytsky's UFuture holding company, Bila Tserkva and Bila Tserkva 2 industrial parks, were included in the Register of Industrial Parks in 2018. The parks have more than two dozen residents, including foreign companies.

The total area of the parks is 70.3 hectares, of which 45 hectares have already been developed. More than 85,000 square meters of industrial and warehouse property have been commissioned.