Zelenskyy discusses Ukraine's air defense, F-16 needs with Norwegian PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed Ukraine's needs regarding air defense and the provision of F-16 fighter jets to counter Russian escalation with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Jonas Gahr Støre.

“We discussed what Ukraine needs to defend against this savage escalation, first and foremost air defense and support for our F-16s. We are coordinating our steps and working to provide greater protection for people’s lives and security,” Zelenskyy said on X Wednesday.

According to him, 24 people have been wounded and seven killed, including a child, in Russian strikes on Ukraine since the start of the day alone.

He also briefed Støre on the relentless Russian drone and ballistic missile attacks.

“We are coordinating our steps and working to provide greater protection for people’s lives and security. I thank the Prime Minister personally, as well as all of Norway, for the unwavering support,” the President added.