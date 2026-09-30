Three killed, seven injured in Kyiv following jet-powered drone strikes – police

On Wednesday, the enemy continued to strike Kyiv with jet-powered drones; three people were killed and seven injured in the city, Kyiv police reported.

A message posted on the capital's police website notes that officers are documenting the aftermath of enemy attacks in the Holosiyivsky, Darnytsky, Pechersky, Podilsky, Sviatoshynsky, Solomiansky, and Shevchenkivsky districts.

"Two women, aged 46 and 95, were killed when an enemy UAV struck a private house in Sviatoshynsky district. Additionally, three women and one man—residents of neighboring houses—sustained injuries from the blast wave," the message says.

In Solomyanskyi district, according to police, a worker at a local facility was killed and two others were injured by a drone strike.

"In Holosiyivskyi district, a State Emergency Service rescuer was injured; he had arrived to assist people and was caught in a secondary strike," the capital's police reported.

Private homes, a bathhouse, unfinished buildings, vehicles, and other infrastructure facilities in the city sustained damage.

Investigative teams, explosive ordnance disposal specialists, rescuers, and other specialized services are working at the sites of the enemy attacks.

"An air raid alert remains in effect in the city. We urge everyone to stay in safe locations until the all-clear is given," the police urged.