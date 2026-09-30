Ukraine initiates urgent discussion of humanitarian catastrophe in Oleshky at OSCE Permanent Council meeting – Sybiha

Ukraine has initiated an urgent discussion of the humanitarian catastrophe in the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky, Kherson region, at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said.

“The issue of ‘the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Ukrainian city of Oleshky, temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation’ will be considered tomorrow. The Ukrainian delegation will inform participating states about the horrific situation created by the Russian occupation authorities, which are holding civilians, including children, hostage. This is nothing other than an artificially created humanitarian catastrophe,” the statement said.

Sybiha stressed that the situation in Oleshky is critical and requires immediate action by the international community.

“I call on the Swiss OSCE Chairpersonship and all participating states to condemn the aggressor and exert the strongest possible pressure on Russia,” he added.

Oleshky urgently needs humanitarian assistance. Russia must be forced to provide it immediately, the foreign minister stressed.

“We will continue to expose Russia’s cynical war propaganda and ensure that the international community knows the truth about what is happening in Oleshky,” Sybiha said.