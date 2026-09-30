Zelensky visits Lyman sector command post

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has visited the command post of the 66th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Prince Mstyslav Khorobry to meet with troops performing combat missions in the Lyman sector.

"Today, I met here with the soldiers performing tasks in the Lyman sector and presented them with state awards. I spoke with the brigade commander about the tasks carried out by the unit and the brigade's needs," Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

He reported that the 66th Separate Mechanized Brigade, as part of Operation Vivaldi alongside other units within the Third Army Corps, has already returned more than 125 square kilometers under Ukraine’s control.

The video of the meeting with the soldiers published by Zelensky also shows Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapaty and Minister of Defense of Ukraine Yevheniy Khmara.