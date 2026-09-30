Zelensky and Stubb discuss strengthening Ukrainian air defense

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has held a conversation with President of Finland Alexander Stubb.

"I briefed him in detail on the situation following the Russian strikes and the new escalation of terror against our cities and communities. For almost the entire past day, starting from the night, an air raid alert has been ongoing in Kyiv and our other cities and regions, with the constant threat of jet-driven Shaheds. There were also ballistic missile strikes at night," Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel.

The parties discussed key aspects of support for Ukraine, specifically strengthening F-16 capabilities and air defense in general.