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Russian drone strike on Kharkiv shopping center injures 1 – mayor

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A UAV strike has hit a shopping center in Kyivsky district of Kharkiv, leaving one person injured, Mayor Ihor Terekhov has reported.

"Information has been received about one injured person," Terekhov wrote on his Telegram channel.

#mall #kharkiv #strike
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