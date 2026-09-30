Russian strike damages power equipment at Trypilska TPP – Centrenergo

Trypilska Thermal Power Plant of PJSC Centrenergo was damaged in a Russian attack on Wednesday; the plant's generating equipment was damaged, the company said on its Facebook page.

"Our top priority now is to assess the condition of the equipment and determine the scope of the work required. As soon as the security situation allows, our specialists will begin repair work. The team knows what to do and continues working," Centrenergo CEO Serhiy Isachenko said, according to the statement.

The company is not commenting on other details of the consequences of the attack for security reasons.

"The enemy is deliberately striking the energy sector ahead of the heating season, hoping to leave Ukrainians without electricity and heat. But we will stand firm," the company said.

As reported, Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky said Wednesday morning that Russia had shifted to massive strikes against energy infrastructure. According to him, energy facilities in Kyiv, Kyiv region and other regions were attacked by missiles and drones overnight into Wednesday. He said that since the summer there had effectively not been a single day when the enemy did not attack energy infrastructure, but such a massive and combined attack occurred for the first time since the end of the previous heating season. Koretsky added that the overnight attack caused damage and destruction.