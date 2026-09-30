Culture Ministry urges joining Ukrainian Language Week on Wikipedia

The Ministry of Culture of Ukraine, in cooperation with the public organizations Wikimedia Ukraine and Creative Elite of Ukraine, has announced the start of Ukrainian language week on Wikipedia on the occasion of the Day of Ukrainian Writing and Language, which will run from October 1 to October 25, 2026.

"Ukrainian Language Week on Wikipedia is another opportunity to join in spreading the Ukrainian word, make a personal contribution to the formation of high-quality Ukrainian-language content, and increase the visibility of Ukrainian culture in the world. Consequently, the Ukrainian-language section of Wikipedia will feature more articles dedicated to the Ukrainian language, literature, prominent linguists, masters of the word, linguistic phenomena, and more," the ministry said in a statement.

It is noted that the organizers have proposed topics in linguistics ranging from orthography, phonetics, and syntax to the history of Ukrainian spelling, dialects, slang, and neologisms. A separate block covers Ukrainian literature, including articles about writers, literary works, and the literature of specific regions. In addition, special attention will be paid this year to works from the school curriculum in Ukrainian literature.

Wikipedia is a free, multilingual online encyclopedia jointly created and edited by users worldwide. The Ukrainian Wikipedia was founded on January 30, 2004. Today, the resource contains 1,436,033 articles in Ukrainian.

As reported, in 2025, 21 participants joined Ukrainian Language Week on Wikipedia, creating and improving 165 articles.