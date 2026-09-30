KCSA: no large-scale restoration of Marriage Palace in Kyiv, funds only for building conservation

The Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) has refuted information regarding alleged plans for a full-scale restoration of the Central Marriage Palace totaling about UAH 280 million, stating that only minimally necessary building conservation work will be carried out during the war to prevent its further destruction.

"Information that Kyiv is allegedly currently spending about UAH 280 million on a full-scale restoration of the Marriage Palace does not correspond to reality. We are talking exclusively about minimally necessary work to conserve the building and prevent its further destruction," the KCSA said in a Telegram post on Wednesday.

It is reported that out of UAH 48.9 million allocated for 2026 for the Marriage Palace, only funds for conservation will be retained. The rest is planned to be redirected to the primary needs of the city.

"Full restoration and the creation of a modern, barrier-free Marriage Palace are planned when appropriate security and financial conditions are in place," the KCSA stated.

The Marriage Palace is a cultural heritage site. It was returned to the ownership of the territorial community in 2024 in a neglected technical condition. Comprehensive repairs have not been carried out in the building since 1986.

Previously, a number of media outlets reported that the KCSA had ordered the restoration of the Marriage Palace for UAH 279.58 million following a tender held on September 24. The corresponding procurement was published in the Prozorro system, providing for new glass stained-glass windows among the works. The bidding winner was the limited liability company "Restoration and Architectural-Restoration Construction Association 'Ukraine-Restoration'." The firm received the contract without competition, as no other participants submitted bids for the open tender.