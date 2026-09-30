Poroshenko urges PACE to maintain pressure on Russia for release of Ukrainian captives

People's Deputy of Ukraine and European Solidarity party leader Petro Poroshenko met with Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) President Petra Bayr in Strasbourg to discuss the release of Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages.

The politician stressed the need to maintain international pressure on Russia to secure the release of Ukrainians from captivity, ensure access for international humanitarian organizations to their places of detention, and hold accountable those responsible for torture and ill-treatment, according to a post on his Facebook page.

During the meeting, the European Solidarity leader also thanked the PACE President for supporting Ukraine, particularly regarding the creation of a special tribunal for Russia's crime of aggression, the international compensation mechanism, and the return of deported Ukrainian children.

The parties separately discussed support for Ukrainian veterans and wounded military personnel, as well as Ukraine's democratic resilience amid the war.

According to Poroshenko, in the context of drafting the new Council of Europe Action Plan for Democratic Resilience in Ukraine for 2027–2030, the talks touched upon strengthening democratic institutions, independent justice, anti-corruption efforts, parliamentary oversight, political pluralism, and media freedom.