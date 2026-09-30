Interior minister: rescuer wounded in Russian attack on capital

Emergency rescue operations and firefighting at the sites of enemy shelling are ongoing in Kyiv and the region, and a fire at a supermarket in the Kyiv region has been extinguished, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ivan Vyhivsky has reported.

Writing on his Telegram channel on Wednesday, the Interior Minister stated that on the night of September 30, Russians attacked 10 regions and the capital with missiles and drones.

"Residential buildings, a shopping and entertainment center, administrative buildings, energy facilities, and outbuildings were under attack. Unfortunately, there are dead. In Vyshhorod, Kyiv region, a Russian strike killed a child. My condolences to the family and friends," the Minister wrote.

According to Vyhivsky, on Wednesday morning the occupiers attacked an ordinary supermarket in the capital's suburb. "The fire has already been extinguished," the Interior Minister added.

In Kyiv, as the Minister informed, one person was killed and another was injured as a result of the morning shelling.

He specified that among those injured in the capital is rescuer Volodymyr Skovorodka.

"He is known as an athlete who set a record for Ukraine. A few years ago, in memory of fallen colleagues, Volodymyr ran more than 60 kilometers in full combat gear. Today he was helping victims and himself came under secondary shelling," Vyhivsky noted.

Currently, the Minister reported, necessary units are working at the shelling sites, police officers are documenting another war crime, and accepting statements regarding damaged or destroyed property.

"At this time, Russians continue to attack our cities. We urge citizens to stay in safe places during air raid alerts and the threat of shelling," he added.