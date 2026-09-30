Sybiha: Russia prepares to stage dozens of propaganda videos in occupied Oleshky

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha has stated that, according to Ukrainian intelligence, Russia is preparing to stage dozens of propaganda videos in temporarily occupied Oleshky, forcing local residents to speak on camera about a "happy" life and gratitude to the occupiers.

"According to our intelligence, Russia is preparing to stage dozens of videos in occupied Oleshky, forcing local residents to say on camera that they are happy, well-fed, and grateful to the Russian occupiers. Russian cynicism knows no limits. First, they occupy a town, cut off civilians' escape routes, and block humanitarian aid. Then they force local residents to act in staged propaganda videos," Sybiha wrote on X.

The Minister called this another step in Russia's "weeks-long disgusting propaganda campaign" that denies any problems in Oleshky and claims there is no humanitarian catastrophe there.

The Foreign Ministry calls on the international community and all specialized international organizations to increase pressure on Moscow and demand that the Russian occupiers immediately lift the siege of Oleshky.

"On our part, Ukraine’s Defense Forces are making every effort to help people, such as the recent delivery of humanitarian aid by heavy drones," the Minister wrote.

The Foreign Ministry urged international partners to "to act now and demand immediate humanitarian access to end this disaster."