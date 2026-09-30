Defense Forces hit Russian UAV depot, command post, logistics facilities – General Staff

Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces on September 29 and during the night of September 30 struck a number of important military targets belonging to the Russian occupiers, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported.

"Thus, Russian UAV depot was hit in Granitne, Donetsk region. In Lysychansk, Luhansk region, Ukrainian soldiers inflicted damage on a command and observation post of the invaders' unit. Additionally, a repair base of Russian units was hit in Starobilsk, Luhansk region," the General Staff said in a Telegram post.

Furthermore, logistics depots were hit in Azovske, Mangush, Novoandriivka, and Volnovakha in the Donetsk region, as well as in Kumove in Crimea.

"Work targeting key military objectives of the Russian occupiers continues," the General Staff emphasized.