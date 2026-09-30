Fire at Ivankovychi supermarket caused by UAV strike extinguished – Kyiv official

In Ivankovychi, Obukhiv district, Kyiv region, where a fire broke out due to a drone strike on a supermarket, one person was injured, and the fire has now been extinguished.

"In Obukhiv district, rescuers extinguished a fire in a supermarket building that broke out as a result of an enemy UAV attack. One person was injured," Regional Military Administration Head Tymur Tkachenko wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

According to him, the woman suffered an acute stress reaction and a hypertensive crisis.

Earlier that day, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky reported that in the morning the enemy hit a grocery supermarket with a drone in Ivankovychi, causing a fire.