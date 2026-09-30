Zelenskyy: Kyiv, Kyiv region energy sector main target of enemy strikes

Energy infrastructure was the primary target of Russian attacks against Kyiv and Kyiv region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has stated.

"Emergency services and repair crews have been working since night to eliminate the aftermath of the Russian strike. It was a difficult shelling: nearly 190 attack drones, as well as ballistics. And the main target of the strike is the energy sector of the capital and Kyiv region," Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

He noted that damage to residential buildings and infrastructure was recorded as a result of the Russian attacks.

"Work is ongoing to restore electricity and water supply everywhere they are absent," the President added.

Russia continued its strikes in the morning. Specifically, Russians hit a grocery supermarket with a drone in Ivankovychi, and rescuers are extinguishing the fire. In Kyiv, a warehouse building was struck, resulting in one death.

There were strikes on critical infrastructure in Zhytomyr, Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, and Rivne regions. Damage was also reported in Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Cherkasy regions. As of now, 14 people have been wounded across the country as a result of these strikes, and five people have been killed, including a child.

"Our defenders managed to shoot down some of the ballistics. But, unfortunately, there were hits as well. In recent days, there have been new air defense support packages. I thank our partners for the missiles and everyone who fulfills our agreements and strengthens the protection of the sky. This is exactly how we need to continue working. Every interceptor missile truly saves lives. And the closer it is to winter, the more such protection is needed. We must do everything to ensure that Russia's gamble on ballistic and drone terror does not pay off," the President concluded.