URCS provides assistance in Kyiv region after Russian missile, drone attack

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) operated at sites affected by the overnight massive Russian missile and drone attack on the Kyiv region, the organization has reported.

"A rapid response team of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, alongside other rescue services, worked overnight at the sites of the aftermath of the massive nighttime attack in Vyshhorod district, Kyiv region," the URCS said on Facebook on Wednesday.

Volunteers conducted area sweeps, provided pre-medical aid to the injured, and offered initial psychological support to people experiencing acute stress reactions. At one of the locations, volunteers joined in unblocking a child's body from under the rubble.

Work to eliminate the aftermath of the attack is ongoing.

As reported, one child was killed in Vyshhorod, Kyiv region, as a result of the Russian air attack, and three people were rescued from under the rubble of a destroyed private house.

Private houses were damaged and destroyed in Vyshhorod district, and fires broke out in a residential building and garages.

In Bucha district, three private houses, 11 vehicles, and two warehouse premises were damaged, and a fire broke out.

The consequences of the attack were also recorded at infrastructure facilities in Bucha, Vyshhorod, and Obukhiv districts.