Ex-producer of 112 Ukraine channel to stand trial for cooperation with enemy – SBI

State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) employees have completed a special pre-trial investigation regarding the former creative producer of the 112 Ukraine television channel, who cooperated with the Russians following the occupation of part of Zaporizhia region, the SBI has reported.

"In September 2023, the man became a 'deputy' of the illegally created 'Legislative Assembly of the Zaporizhia Region' and subsequently headed the so-called 'Committee on Defense, Interaction with Law Enforcement Agencies and Emergency Situations' there," the department's website stated on Wednesday.

According to the Bureau, in this position he facilitated the work of occupation authorities, the extension of Russian jurisdiction to the seized territory, and the implementation of the aggressor state's policy.

"He also used his own connections and the resources of related enterprises and organizations to support the occupation regime, illegal armed formations, and Russia's informational activities," the message specifies.

The indictment has now been sent to court.

The SBI recalls that the Bureau previously sent an indictment regarding the same individual concerning the events of the Revolution of Dignity.

"He is accused of involvement in the abduction of Ihor Lutsenko and Yuriy Verbytsky, the torture of the victims and the murder of Yuriy Verbytsky, as well as the organization of the murder of journalist Viacheslav Veremiy in February 2014. Court proceedings in this case are ongoing," the department notes.

The former producer is accused of high treason committed under martial law and voluntarily holding a position and being elected to an illegal authority in the temporarily occupied territory (Part 2 of Article 111, Part 5 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Since the defendant is hiding in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine and in Russia, he has been declared internationally wanted. The investigation was conducted in absentia.

Procedural supervision was carried out by prosecutors of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to Interfax-Ukraine’s law enforcement sources, the accused is Viktor Zubrytsky, a Ukrainian media manager and producer who is the creator and former creative director of the 112 Ukraine television channel.