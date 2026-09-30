Bipartisan group of US lawmakers issues statement against potential easing of Russia sanctions

The bipartisan Congressional Ukraine Caucus in the U.S. House of Representatives has condemned an initiative to ease sanctions against Russia in exchange for the release of political prisoners, which emerged in media reports the previous day.

"Two weeks ago, Congress passd the most significant Russia sanctions legislation since 2017. As long as Russia's full-scale invasion to conquer Ukraine and threaten our European allies continues, the United States must take every step necessary to stop war criminal Vladimir Putin in his tracks. Sanctions relief will embolden Russia and prolong the war," reads the text of the statement published on the social media platform X.

The lawmakers noted that they look forward to the administration's first round of new sanctions by October 18, the first deadline mandated by the Lindsey O. Graham Russia and Iran Sanctions Act.

"We urge the Administration to act swiftly to step up economic pressure on Russia. Peace in Europe can only be achieved through strength," the statement concludes.

As reported, Donald Trump's special envoy for Eastern Europe, John Cole, proposed an initiative to exchange Russian political prisoners for the lifting of U.S. sanctions, thereby opening the path to business deals before the end of the war in Ukraine. Information regarding this appeared in the media on Tuesday. The initiative, which is still in its initial stages, is intended to help "reintegrate Russia into the global economy" and eventually create opportunities for agreements with Russia concerning oil, fuel, rare-earth metals, and other commodities.

According to sources, Trump has approved this principle of action.