Ukraine expands accessibility program, updates prosthetics rules – PM

Over the past six months, the Ukrainian government has expanded its barrier-free routes program in cities and communities and updated prosthetics conditions for people with complex and multiple amputations, Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky said.

"Over the past six months, the government has expanded the program of barrier-free routes in cities and populated areas. It has also updated the conditions for prosthetics for people with complex and multiple amputations, taking into account their individual needs," he wrote on Telegram.

The prime minister noted that the Council for Barrier-Free Accessibility reviewed the results of its work in 2025-2026 and identified the main tasks for the next two years.

According to him, 1,300 accessibility coordinators have been appointed in communities. The next task is to provide them with the tools needed to coordinate and monitor the implementation of decisions at the local level.

Koretsky added that a separate area of work is employment and the creation of accessible conditions for people with disabilities, veterans, older people, parents of children and young people.

"Following the meeting, the ministries were given specific tasks and deadlines for their implementation," the prime minister said.