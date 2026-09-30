SBU secures 15-year sentence for Russian agent who prepared car bombing of UAF soldier, police station in Vinnytsia

An agent of the Russian military intelligence exposed by the SBU in March 2025 while preparing terrorist attacks in Vinnytsia has been sentenced to 15 years in prison with asset confiscation, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has reported.

"SBU officers detained the perpetrator as a result of a special operation in Vinnytsia when she was preparing to blow up a Ukrainian Armed Forces vehicle and a police administrative building using homemade bombs," the report states.

According to the SBU, the convicted woman turned out to be an unemployed resident of the Kyiv region who was recruited by Russian special services via Telegram channels while looking for "easy" earnings.

Following her recruitment, the woman arrived in Vinnytsia and rented an apartment. Per instructions from her Russian handler, she retrieved two improvised explosive devices from a cache, which she was supposed to plant under a Ukrainian servicewoman's or serviceman's vehicle and near a district police station.

Additionally, the agent was tasked with installing hidden remote-access video cameras near the planned terrorist attack sites so that Russian military intelligence could monitor the targets and remotely detonate the explosive devices.

SBU officers exposed the agent ahead of time and detained her while she was setting up a concealed camera near a Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier's vehicle. During searches, two improvised explosive devices and a mobile phone containing evidence of cooperation with Russian special services were seized from her.

The court found the woman guilty under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – high treason committed under martial law.