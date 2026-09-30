Russia attacks Chernihiv region agricultural enterprise, destroying 200 tonnes of wheat

On Tuesday afternoon, September 29, Russia attacked an agricultural enterprise in Borzna, Nizhyn district, Head of Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus has reported.

"A grain storage facility was damaged – rapeseed was stored there, and 200 tonnes of grain were destroyed," Chaus wrote on Telegram.

Firefighters extinguished the fire at the impact site.

Over the past day, Russia attacked Chernihiv region 23 times. Fifteen strikes involved FPV drones in border areas, alongside UAV drops, artillery, and mortar shellings, the post notes.