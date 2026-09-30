189 combat engagements at front in past day, heaviest fighting in Kostiantynivka direction – General Staff

Russian troops attacked the positions of Ukraine's Defense Forces 189 times since the beginning of the day, with the enemy being most active in Kostiantynivka direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported.

"In total, 189 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of this day. Russia launched one missile strike and carried out 46 airstrikes using 172 guided aerial bombs, deployed 5,763 kamikaze drones for strikes, and shelled the positions of our troops and populated areas 1,938 times," the report says.

In North Slobozhanske and Kursk directions, one enemy assault action has been recorded since the beginning of the day. Russia launched one airstrike using four guided aerial bombs and carried out 45 shellings of Ukrainian troop positions and populated areas, four of which involved multiple rocket launcher systems (MLRS).

In South Slobozhanske direction, Russia attacked Ukrainian unit positions five times toward the settlements of Starytsia, Ohremivka, Mala Vovcha, and Vilhuvatka. One of these attacks is still ongoing.

In Kupiansk direction, the enemy made one attempt to improve its positions by conducting assault actions toward Putnykove.

Seven attempts by Russia to advance were repelled in the Lyman direction near the settlements of Shyikivka, Novoselivka, Zarichne, Drobysheve, and Dibrova. Fighting is ongoing.

In Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces stopped the invaders' attempts to move forward four times near the settlements of Ozerne, Pyskunivka, and Mykolaivka. One Russia assault action is continuing.

In Kostiantynivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 20 Russia assaults: near the settlement of Kostiantynivka and toward Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka, Novoselivka, Rozkishne, Stepanivka, Toretske, Vilne, and Kucherove Yar.

Russia carried out 14 attacks in Pokrovsk direction. Russia attempted to advance toward the settlements of Svitle, Krasnopodillia, Novohryshyne, Kucheriv Yar, Serhiivka, and Molodetske. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

"According to preliminary estimates, 26 Russians were eliminated and three were wounded here today; a special equipment item and three shelters were destroyed. A piece of automotive equipment and 48 personnel shelters were damaged. One hundred and seventy-four unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed," the statement reads.

In Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked toward Novoheorhiivka.

In Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled Russian attack near the settlement of Rizdvianka.

In Orikhiv direction, Russia tried to improve their tactical position by attacking three times toward Zarichne and Pavlivka.