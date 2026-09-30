Norway, Canada step up support for Ukraine in return of deported children, POWs, civilian hostages – Lubinets

Norway and Canada are stepping up their support for Ukraine's efforts to bring home deported children, prisoners of war, and civilian hostages, Verkhovina Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets has reported.

"Norway is providing NOK 25 million (€2.3m) through UNICEF and the ICRC to help return Ukrainian children and support POWs and civilian detainees. Canada is providing $608,000 to support Ukrainians who returned after being abducted by Russia," he wrote on the social media platform X.

Lubinets noted that both countries are active participants in the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children and the Human Dimension working group.

"This is more than funding — it is concrete support for bringing people home. Grateful to our partners for standing with Ukraine!" he added.