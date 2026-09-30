Air defense downs 155 of 188 enemy UAVs, 5 missiles; impacts at 18 locations

Ukraine's Defense Forces neutralized 160 enemy targets overnight Wednesday, while enemy air attack impacts were recorded at 18 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 160 targets: 5 Iskander-M/S-400/Zircon/Oniks ballistic missiles, 155 enemy Shahed, Gerbera and other types of UAVs," the report says.

Overall, on the night of September 30 (starting from 18:00 on September 29), the enemy attacked with Zircon/Oniks anti-ship missiles from Russia's Kursk region, Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles from Russia's Voronezh and Bryansk regions, and 188 Shahed-type strike UAVs (86 of them jet-powered), Gerberas, and Parodiya-type decoy drones from directions including Orel, Millerovo, Kursk, and Primorsko-Achtarsk in Russia, as well as temporarily occupied Donetsk, and Hvardiyske and Chauda in the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

The main direction of the attack was Kyiv region.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare (EW) and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

Meanwhile, impacts of enemy air attack weapons were recorded at 18 locations.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs remaining in the airspace, the command emphasized.