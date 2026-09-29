Stefanchuk: Young people want to understand why govt makes certain decisions

Young people want to understand the rules that will guide Ukraine's development, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk said.

"This is the second week of the Parliamentary Dialogue. And every time, I see what matters most: it is truly important for young people to understand the rules by which Ukraine will live. Today – Ostroh. We concluded our meeting at the National University of Ostroh Academy… I particularly appreciate the students' interest – both those who have just started their studies and the upperclassmen. The questions are very diverse, but one thing comes through in them: a desire to understand not only what is changing in the legislation, but also why the state is proposing these particular solutions," Stefanchuk said on Facebook on Tuesday.

According to the speaker, it is symbolic to discuss the law of the future at Ostroh Academy – one of the oldest centers of Ukrainian education and intellectual tradition.

"Here we discussed the work of parliament, Ukraine after the war, and the new Civil Code. We discussed how, drawing on our tradition, to create modern rules for the state in the coming decades. That is precisely why we are continuing this tour – not just to present ideas, but to listen, explain, debate, and gather suggestions," Stefanchuk said.

According to the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, representatives from the National University of Water and Environmental Management, Rivne State University of Humanities, and the relocated Luhansk State Medical University also joined the meeting.

As previously reported, Stefanchuk is meeting with the university community in various cities as part of the nationwide tour "Parliamentary Dialogue: Meeting with the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada."