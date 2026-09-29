Petition calling on president to hold open press conference collects 25,000 signatures

A petition on the President's official website calling for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to hold an open press conference with independent journalists and the public has garnered the number of votes required for consideration.

According to the platform on the government's website, the petition was submitted on August 27, and as of September 29, it had gathered the 25,000 votes required for consideration.

"Protests have been ongoing in Ukraine for over a month, during which citizens have repeatedly appealed to the authorities with their demands and called for an open dialogue. The protests have ended. But the end of the protests does not mean that the issues that drove people to take to the streets have disappeared. Unfortunately, society has still not been heard, and the authorities have yet to demonstrate a willingness to engage in a full-fledged open dialogue. One realistic way to hear from citizens could be an open press conference involving independent and critical journalists," the petition states.

In this regard, the author of the petition requests that a separate open press conference be held, inviting representatives of independent and socially significant media outlets, including Ukrainska Pravda, Bihus.Info, Slidstvo.Info, Radio Svoboda, hromadske, The Kyiv Independent, Suspilne, NV, Dzerkalo Tyzhnia, BBC Ukraine, Liga.net, and other media outlets that will be able to ask their questions without prior approval of their content.

"We are not asking for a mock dialogue, but for a real opportunity to be heard. The protests are over, but the public's demand for answers remains. An open conversation between the authorities and independent journalists could be a concrete step toward engaging with citizens and demonstrate the authorities' willingness not only to listen to the public but also to answer its questions. We ask the President of Ukraine to ensure that such a press conference takes place," the author added.

Earlier, on August 20, journalist Danylo Mokryk said he had attempted to submit a petition on the president's website requesting a press conference for Ukrainian independent media, but he received a response stating that the petition did not meet the established requirements and therefore would not be published.

Later, on August 27, the journalist reported that a similar petition authored by Anna Repina had, in fact, been registered.

"Something incredible happened. After at least five blocked online petitions to the president regarding Zelenskyy's press conference, yet another one was finally published. Either the requirements that the previous petitions didn't meet suddenly changed, or someone in the President's Office accidentally clicked "publish" instead of "block" clicked the "publish" button by pure accident – but the petition regarding Zelenskyy's press conference for independent media is now open for signatures," Mokryk said on Facebook.

On September 2, the journalist said he had filed a complaint against the President's Office of Ukraine with the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights regarding the refusal to publish his petition. He later stated that the ombudsman had opened a case based on his complaint against the President's Office.

As previously reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last held a major press conference for a wide range of journalists in February 2025.

Since then, journalists have had the opportunity to ask the president questions, particularly during briefings following his meetings with foreign partners in Ukraine and during the head of state's visits abroad.

In December 2025, the President's Office also introduced a format for Zelenskyy's audio responses via WhatsApp. Under this format, the president answers questions submitted in advance by journalists.

In addition, the president periodically holds off-the-record meetings with media representatives. Journalists may publish specific information disclosed during such meetings with the approval of the President's Office.