USA considers easing sanctions on Russia in exchange for release of political prisoners – media

Donald Trump's envoy to Eastern Europe John Coale proposed an initiative to exchange Russian political prisoners for the lifting of U.S. sanctions, thereby paving the way for business deals even before the war in Ukraine ends, according to The Atlantic.

"A few months ago, Donald Trump's envoy to Eastern Europe came to the president with a new idea for breaking the deadlock in U.S. relations with Moscow. The plan involved a quid pro quo reminiscent of the Cold War: The Kremlin would free some political prisoners, and the United States would reward their release by easing sanctions on the Russian economy. Trump signed on," the report reads.

It is noted that this is a new initiative that is still in its early stages. It is expected to help reintegrate Russia into the global economy and expand Trump's negotiations with the Kremlin beyond the war in Ukraine. It would also pave the way for the U.S. to strike lucrative deals for Russian oil, diesel fuel, rare earth minerals, and other raw materials. In addition, the release of prisoners on humanitarian grounds could bolster Trump's case for receiving the Nobel Peace Prize he has long dreamed of.

Coale, the envoy who proposed the new strategy, had been testing it in Belarus for over a year. During negotiations with dictator Alexander Lukashenko, Coale secured the release of hundreds of prisoners from Belarusian jails. In return, the U.S. eased sanctions against Lukashenko's regime and secured an agreement to purchase the country's most valuable export – a type of fertilizer known as potash. With Trump's blessing, Coale has now decided to try the same tactic with Vladimir Putin in Russia.

Last week, Trump announced that the United States is negotiating a "large-scale" deal with Belarus for the supply of potash fertilizers. Coale said that Russia is also participating in these negotiations. Since the start of the war in Ukraine, the United States has avoided trade agreements involving Russia. This deal, if concluded, would be a rare exception. According to Coale, it would also contribute to the cause of peace.

"All of this contributes to the possibility of achieving peace. The more interaction there is, the more compromises – whether economic, regarding prisoners of war, or any other – this leads, step by step, we hope, to peace. This is, so to speak, our mission," he said.

The White House recently nominated Coale to serve as the President's Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs with the rank of ambassador – a position that requires Senate confirmation. When asked to comment on his mission, a White House spokesperson said: "The President and his team remain committed to continuing to play a constructive role in ending the war between Russia and Ukraine, and he remains optimistic that we will ultimately be able to reach a peace agreement."

Coale plans to coordinate his efforts with Steve Witkoff, who serves as Trump's primary point of contact in relations with the Russians. He reported that he has already compiled a list of other Americans being held in Russian prisons. A separate list, compiled with the help of Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov, will include dissidents, journalists, and others imprisoned for opposing the war.

"Trade and business negotiations will take place in parallel with these talks, and one business deal has already demonstrated how this can work, expanding the points of contact between the U.S. and Russia beyond the peace talks on Ukraine," Coale said.