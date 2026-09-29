Zelenskyy: Ukraine approves long-range operations for Oct, prepares to bolster F-16s, Shahed interceptors

Following a meeting with the Ministry of Defense, military officials, and those responsible for planning the production of Ukrainian weapons, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the approval of a plan for long-range operations in October, as well as the determination of supply routes for F-16 weapons and the production of Shahed jet interceptors.

"First: we have approved our long-range operations for October. Second: we have identified the sources for the necessary supplies for our F-16s by the end of the year. There are specific countries with which we are negotiating specific aviation packages. There will be a buildup in the near future," Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel.

In addition, the development of a system to counter Shahed drones was discussed.

"We have identified the first prototypes that can already serve as effective weapons. There are clear deadlines, funding, and production volumes that must be secured for the manufacture of this specific weapon. We are also working on additional defensive technological solutions and a greater number of effective interceptors," the president said.