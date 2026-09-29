Sybiha condemns Russian sabotage at defense company Milrem Robotics, calls for stricter visa policies for Russians

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha strongly condemned the Russian sabotage attack against Milrem Robotics in Tallinn and expressed his full solidarity with Estonia.

"An attack ordered by Russian special services against a European defence company on EU and NATO territory is no random provocation. Moscow is deliberately testing the limits of what Europe will tolerate, probing for weak responses and trying to make sabotage on European soil part of a new normal. Every attack that does not carry a sufficient cost invites Russia to go one step further," Sybiha said on X social media platform.

He said Moscow is deliberately extending its war beyond Ukraine's borders and targeting countries, industries, and infrastructure that form the foundation of European security and Ukraine's defense.

"The response must be systemic – from exposing Russian operations, dismantling their networks, and imposing consequences on those responsible to closing loopholes that sustain Russia's war machine and increasing support for Ukraine. To counter further Russian attacks against Europe, it is critical to move swiftly with EU-wide entry bans for participants of Russia's aggression against Ukraine and maximum tightening of EU visa policies for all Russian nationals. Europe has every reason to reduce the opportunities Russia can exploit to threaten its security from within," Sybiha said.

As previously reported, on the night of August 15 in Tallinn, in the Lasnamäe district on Beton Street, a fire broke out in a building used by Milrem Robotics. The fire was quickly brought under control, and no lives were endangered.

On Tuesday, September 29, the Estonian government announced that the arson was an act of sabotage ordered by Russian intelligence services. According to Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal, the criminal investigation into the circumstances of the arson is ongoing, but the information gathered so far also points to it being a targeted attack. Mihhal also said this act of sabotage is part of a broader Russian campaign in Europe aimed at intimidating and coercing countries into reducing their support for Ukraine and easing pressure on Russia. At the same time, Estonia is strengthening its preparedness and internal security to counter such actions.

Milrem Robotics, in cooperation with European Union countries, is supplying Ukraine with THeMIS unmanned ground vehicles.