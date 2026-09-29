Koretsky, EBRD leadership discuss Ukraine's Financial Needs for 2026-2027

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky discussed Ukraine's financial needs for 2026-2027 with Odile Renaud-Basso, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Odile Renaud-Basso and the bank's leadership regarding Ukraine's financial needs for 2026-2027.

"We had a detailed discussion with EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso and the bank's leadership regarding Ukraine's financial needs for 2026-2027," Koretsky said on his Telegram channel.

According to him, one of the main topics of discussion was the energy sector. Ukraine is working with the EBRD to improve the functioning of the electricity balancing market, accelerate the implementation of energy projects, and strengthen the bank's cooperation with state-owned companies.

The parties also discussed measures to support the modernization of Ukrzaliznytsia's rolling stock and the development of key transportation corridors.

Separately, Koretsky presented a mechanism for insuring against war risks. According to him, the 2027 draft state budget allocates $1 billion for this mechanism. "We are counting on the EBRD's support for this initiative," the prime minister said.

Koretsky thanked Reno-Basso and the EBRD team for their support of Ukraine. He said that since the start of the full-scale war, the bank has allocated more than EUR 10.5 billion to strengthen Ukraine.