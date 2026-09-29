Ukraine, Denmark can capitalize on opportunities under SAFE – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in Kyiv with Søren Gade, Speaker of the Danish Folketing, with whom he discussed financial contributions to the Ukrainian defense industry, particularly air defense, as well as opportunities that can be realized within the framework of the SAFE program.

"Financial contributions to Ukrainian defense production and direct defense aid – above all, air defense systems to protect against jet-powered drones and ballistic missiles – are important. There are also opportunities within the European SAFE program that we can pursue together with Denmark to strengthen our shared security. We discussed all of this today," Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

He thanked Speaker Folketing for his words of condolence regarding the loss of life caused by Russian strikes.

"This is undoubtedly an escalation, and it is especially important now that support for Ukraine does not waver. Thank you for your willingness to help in all these areas," Zelenskyy added.