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Ukrainian Air Force: 112 attack drones detected over Ukraine on Tuesday, 95 shot down

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Ukrainian Air Force: 112 attack drones detected over Ukraine on Tuesday, 95 shot down

The Air Force (AF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that as of 18:00, 112 enemy attack drones of various types had been detected in Ukrainian airspace, and 95 had been shot down or neutralized.

"Throughout the day on September 29 (from 06:30 to 18:00), the enemy attacked Ukraine with 112 attack UAVs (29 of which were jet-powered), Gerbera, Banderole/Dan-T, and other types of drones," according to a statement by the Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram on Tuesday.

Air defense forces managed to shoot down or neutralize 95 UAVs (18 of which were jet-powered).

It is reported that as of 18:00, several attack drones are observed in the airspace.

"Do not ignore the alarm," reads the post from the Ukrainian Air Force.

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