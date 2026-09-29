Fourteen children successfully returned from temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region – authorities

Another 14 children have been returned to territory controlled by Ukraine from the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region, according to Head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

"Among them are four boys and 10 girls aged six to 17. One adult who was previously a child deprived of parental care was also returned. All of them endured difficult trials while under pressure from the occupying regime," Prokudin said on his Telegram channel.

He noted that among the returned children is a 16-year-old boy whom Russian invaders forced to register for military service, a 17-year-old girl who sought to receive a Ukrainian education despite the risks and enemy surveillance, and a 10-year-old girl who dreamed of returning home and did everything possible to reach safety.

The children were rescued as part of the presidential initiative "Bring Kids Back UA" and thanks to cooperation with the charity "Save Ukraine."

All the children and their families are now safe and receiving the necessary assistance.

In total, 204 children have already been returned from the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region to Ukrainian-controlled territory since the beginning of the year.