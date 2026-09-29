Khmara calls for destruction of Russian weapons before they reach Kyiv

Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara visited command posts at Air Force units in Kyiv region, where he discussed with military personnel the changing tactics of Russian attacks and the strengthening of the capital's defenses, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's press service reported on its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the parties focused on combat operations, specifically the detection and tracking of targets, decision-making, and the neutralization of aerial threats.

"The task for the defenders of the sky is clear: to destroy Russian weapons before they reach the capital," the minister said.

According to him, the meeting participants identified approaches that need to be adjusted and ways to strengthen Kyiv's layered defense. The Air Force, air defense forces, and mobile fire groups must adapt their operations to the new realities.

The minister also spoke with combat pilots and air defense system operators about their assessment of the situation. They separately discussed available forces and resources as well as the units' needs.

Special attention was given to Shahed-type jet-powered strike drones. According to the minister, such targets are already being shot down, and now it is necessary to scale up effective technological solutions and equip units with them. Work on this is being conducted jointly with the military, Ukrainian manufacturers, and partners.

"Our long-range responses are consistently reducing Russia's ability to wage war. At the same time, we will strengthen the defense of our cities and increase pressure on the enemy's military machine," the minister said.