Zelenskyy: Two killed, six wounded as result of Russian airstrike on school in Sumy

Two people were killed and six others were injured, including three children, as a result of a Russian airstrike on the center of Sumy, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Four KAB bombs struck the city center, hitting a school building where classes were in session. I thank the teachers and school administration: the children and teachers were in a shelter, and a total of 100 people were evacuated in time," Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to him, the residential sector also sustained damage.

"As of now, unfortunately, we know of two people who have died. My condolences to their families and loved ones. Six people were wounded, including three children," the president said.

"Russian terrorists are nothing but complete monsters. To strike like this at children, schools, and ordinary homes. America, Europe, and all our partners must not forget that Russia will not stop this madness without real pressure," the president said.

He added that Ukraine expects that there will be concrete actions in response to these attacks, not just words.