Belgium to transfer three F-16s to Ukraine by end of year – Zelenskyy

Belgium will transfer three F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine by the end of 2026 under an expedited procedure, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced.

"We have reached an important agreement with Belgium regarding the transfer of three F-16 fighter jets to us by the end of this year. We will expedite the process of receiving these aircraft," Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to him, Ukraine has already received urgent shipments of ammunition for the F-16s from Belgium and other countries, including Spain.

"As Russia escalates its aggression on a daily basis, we need to increase our capabilities to shoot down aerial targets and protect people," Zelenskyy said.

He thanked Belgium, Prime Minister Bart De Wever, and the entire government for their decisive steps in support of Ukraine in response to Russia's brutal attacks.