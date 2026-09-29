Kyiv's Darnitsa pharma plant hit in 3rd attack in 6 days

Pharmaceutical company Darnytsia (Kyiv) came under attack by the aggressor for the third time in the past six days, there were no casualties.

"Today, Monday, September 28, Russia once again struck the Darnytsia pharmaceutical plant. Most importantly, there were no casualties. Everyone is alive," the company's chair of the board, Kateryna Zahoriy, said on Facebook.

She said that the company is not publishing information about the consequences of the strike or the condition of the plant.

"I also ask you not to publish photos or videos, not to describe the damage or provide details anywhere, and to ask everyone to observe information hygiene. Let's not help the enemy assess the results of its strikes," she wrote.

As reported, the Darnytsia pharmaceutical company's plant came under attack by the aggressor on Wednesday, September 23, and Saturday, September 26. Earlier, the company's pharmaceutical production facilities were damaged during a massive Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv in June.