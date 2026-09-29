Radio Dictation of National Unity-2026 to take place Oct 27

The All-Ukrainian Radio Dictation of National Unity-2026 will take place on Oct 27, Ukrainian Writing and Language Day, Suspilne broadcaster reported.

“On Oct 27, Ukrainian Writing and Language Day, Suspilne Broadcasting will hold the 27th Radio Dictation of National Unity, which will be broadcast live on all Suspilne platforms,” Suspilne said in a statement.

The broadcaster said the names of the author of the dictation text and the person who will read it live will be announced soon.

More than 500,000 people took part in the 2023 Radio Dictation of National Unity. About 20,000 texts were submitted for checking, with seven people declared winners. The author of the 2023 text was poet, translator and prose writer Kateryna Kalytko, a Shevchenko Prize laureate, while actor and theater director Oleksiy Hnatkovsky read the dictation.

One person wrote the 2024 Radio Dictation of National Unity without errors, while another five made two errors each. More than 10,000 texts were submitted for checking, most by email, although paper letters were also received. The author of the 2024 text was writer Oksana Zabuzhko, while poet Pavlo Vyshебaba read it.

Six people wrote the 2025 Radio Dictation of National Unity without errors, while another 11 made one error each. More than 11,200 texts were submitted for checking in total. The author of the text was writer and translator Yevheniia Kuznietsova, while People's Artist of Ukraine and actress Nataliia Sumska read it.