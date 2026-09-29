Two unexploded warheads weighing half a tonne each found near residential buildings in Kyiv

Unexploded warheads from two ballistic missiles were rendered safe in Kyiv following a nighttime attack, both having landed directly next to residential buildings, Kyiv police reported.

“Following the nighttime enemy attack on the capital, Kyiv police bomb disposal experts rendered safe the warheads of two ballistic missiles in the Solomiansky district. Both landed directly next to residential buildings. Each warhead weighs about half a tonne,” the Kyiv police said in a Telegram post on Tuesday.

The bomb disposal experts rendered the warheads safe. The fragments found will subsequently be removed using specialized equipment, jointly with the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, for further disposal at a designated site.