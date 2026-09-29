Invaders lose 1,440 military personnel, 1,474 UAVs in past day – General Staff

Ukraine's defense forces liquidated 1,440 occupiers, three tanks, 21 artillery systems, 13 armored vehicles, 1,474 UAVs, as well as 296 vehicles and two units of special equipment over the past day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning update on Telegram.

"The enemy's total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to September 29, 2026, amount to approximately: 1,532,500 military personnel (plus 1,440); 12,388 tanks (plus 3); 25,463 armored combat vehicles (plus 13); 50,498 artillery systems (plus 21); 2,169 MLRS units (plus 4); 1,681 air defense systems (plus 2); 443 aircraft units; 356 helicopters; 2,780 ground-based robotic systems (plus 6); 537,228 operational-tactical level UAVs (plus 1,382); 5,118 cruise missiles; 35 ships/boats; 2 submarines; 155,031 automotive equipment and fuel tankers (plus 296); and 4,765 special equipment units (plus 2)," the message reads.