AFU General Staff: Russian Kasta radars, UAV control posts and depots hit

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported strikes against a Russian Kasta radar station, enemy UAV control posts, and depots in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhia regions.

"On September 28 and overnight into September 29, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of key military targets belonging to the Russian occupiers," the AFU General Staff said in a Telegram post on Tuesday.

In Manhush, Donetsk region, Ukrainian forces struck a 39N6 Kasta radar station. Enemy UAV control posts were destroyed in Kirnosove and Novoaidar, Luhansk region. Additionally, ammunition depots belonging to Russian units were hit in Druzhne (Luhansk region), Novoyehorivka (Kharkiv region), and Kachkarske (Donetsk region). Furthermore, an enemy logistics depot was struck in Kamysh-Zaria, Zaporizhia region.

The 39N6 Kasta-2E2 is a Russian mobile, low-altitude, 3D decimeter-band radar station. It is designed to detect aerial targets at low and extremely low altitudes and to determine their coordinates (azimuth, range, altitude) and flight paths. It detects aircraft, helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), cruise missiles, and other air attack assets flying at low altitude at ranges of up to 150 km.